NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and H.C. Wainwright gave NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, an 112.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NeuBase Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $177.8M and has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.