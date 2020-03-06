NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.23, close to its 52-week high of $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arbutus Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a 79.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.30 and a one-year low of $1.97. Currently, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average volume of 99.19K.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.