NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuBase Therapeutics with a $14.50 average price target.

Based on NeuBase Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $897.6K.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.