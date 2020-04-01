NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 24.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuBase Therapeutics with a $14.75 average price target, representing a 109.2% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on NeuBase Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.49 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.