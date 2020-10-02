Network International Holdings (NWKLF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on August 14, Berenberg Bank from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), with a price target of p700.00.

Network International Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Network International Holdings PLC is involved in digital commerce business across the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services. Its activities include enabling payments acceptance at merchants, acquirer processing, switching financial transactions, hosting cards and processing payment transactions and providing end to end management services, and digital payment services.