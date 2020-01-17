Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Sell from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Sell rating on Netflix (NFLX) today and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $364.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netflix’s market cap is currently $148.4B and has a P/E ratio of 108.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: