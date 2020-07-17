Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Sell from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Sell rating to Netflix (NFLX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $527.39, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $500.30, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $397.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion and net profit of $709 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.52 billion and had a net profit of $344 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Gregory K. Peters, the CPO of NFLX sold 5,357 shares for a total of $2,544,575.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

