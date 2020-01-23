Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) yesterday and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $326.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $374.17 average price target, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Nomura also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $587 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $134 million.

