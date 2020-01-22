Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 73.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $366.67 average price target, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $385.99 and a one-year low of $252.28. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 5.62M.

