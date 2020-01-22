Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX) yesterday and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.88, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $134 million.

