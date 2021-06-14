Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Brian Anderson- June 14, 2021, 1:15 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $488.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.4% and a 81.3% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $604.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $593.29 and a one-year low of $412.45. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 3.98M.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

