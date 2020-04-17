Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) yesterday and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $439.17, close to its 52-week high of $449.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $396.23, a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $187.3B and has a P/E ratio of 100.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

