Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $364.88, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Nomura also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netflix’s market cap is currently $148.2B and has a P/E ratio of 107.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: