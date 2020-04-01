Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Buy from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX) today and set a price target of $487.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $363.70.

Juenger has an average return of 41.6% when recommending Netflix.

According to TipRanks.com, Juenger is ranked #372 out of 6239 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $384.66, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $415.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.47 billion and net profit of $587 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.19 billion and had a net profit of $134 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

