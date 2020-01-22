Netflix (NFLX): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $363.48, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $148.2B and has a P/E ratio of 107.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.60.

