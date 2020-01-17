Netflix (NFLX): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Matthew Thornton from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $402.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Glu Mobile, and Criteo SA.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $371.92, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $385.99 and a one-year low of $252.28. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 6.37M.

