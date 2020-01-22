Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Sell Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Sell rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $364.69, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Sell rating to the stock.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $134 million.

