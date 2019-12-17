Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) yesterday and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $304.21.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 53.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $365.13, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netflix’s market cap is currently $133.3B and has a P/E ratio of 97.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: