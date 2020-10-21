Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $525.42, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $573.41 average price target, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $520.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.15 billion and net profit of $720 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.92 billion and had a net profit of $271 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard N. Barton, a Director at NFLX sold 4,907 shares for a total of $2,698,850.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

