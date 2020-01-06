Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) on January 2 and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $328.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $371.87, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netflix’s market cap is currently $142.8B and has a P/E ratio of 104.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: