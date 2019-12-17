Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX) today and set a price target of $402.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $304.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Cision, and Yelp.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $365.13, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Piper Jaffray also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $403 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: