Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX) today and set a price target of $402.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Glu Mobile, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $365.85 average price target, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $148.9B and has a P/E ratio of 108.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.70.

