Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX) today and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $338.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Liberty Global C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $365.27, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $134 million.

