Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX), with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $320.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Liberty Global C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $363.10 average price target, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on December 11, Piper Jaffray also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $140.6B and has a P/E ratio of 102.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.49.

