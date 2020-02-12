Netflix (NFLX) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Netflix (NFLX), Jay Hoag, sold shares of NFLX for $704.1K.

Following Jay Hoag’s last NFLX Sell transaction on February 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 106.3%.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $587 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.19 billion and had a net profit of $134 million. The company has a one-year high of $385.99 and a one-year low of $252.28. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.6268.

Four different firms, including Needham and Societe Generale, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

