NetEnt AS (NTNTY) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Hold rating on NetEnt AS (NTNTY) yesterday and set a price target of SEK32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.0% and a 34.4% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NetEnt AS with a $3.19 average price target.

NetEnt AS’s market cap is currently $657.6M and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.99.

NetEnt AB engages in the development and provision of casino systems and gaming applications. Its products include casino module, the games, touch, extend, and live casino. It offers online gaming platform such as slot machines, table games, video pokers, lottery, and jackpot games. The company was founded by Pontus Johan Lindwall in 1996 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.