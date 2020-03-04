NetEase (NTES) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and CLSA gave NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on NetEase yesterday and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $319.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, Baidu, and Weibo.

NetEase has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $397.60, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NetEase’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $433 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $245 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NetEase, Inc. engages in the provision of online internet technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Online Games, E-commerce, Advertisign Services, and E-Mail and Others. The Online Games segment offers multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games.