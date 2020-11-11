NetEase (NTES) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Ju from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on NetEase (NTES). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.55.

Ju has an average return of 84.6% when recommending NetEase.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #858 out of 7073 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NetEase with a $106.24 average price target, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $103.53 and a one-year low of $53.17. Currently, NetEase has an average volume of 2.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NetEase, Inc. engages in the provision of online internet technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Online Games, E-commerce, Advertisign Services, and E-Mail and Others. The Online Games segment offers multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games. The E-commerce segment provides online selling and payment platform, e-reading applications, matchmaking services, online music, social network, personalized photo-based products, and online game-related accessories. The Advertising segment involves banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct e-mail, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games and contests. The E-Mail Services segment comprise free and fee-based premium e-mail services. The company was founded by Lei Ding in June 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.