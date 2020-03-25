NetApp (NTAP) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Sell rating on NetApp (NTAP) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.04, close to its 52-week low of $34.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $59.55 average price target, implying a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NetApp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $249 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.