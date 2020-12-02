NetApp (NTAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cambium Networks, and Juniper Networks.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.57, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

NetApp’s market cap is currently $11.88B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.24.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.