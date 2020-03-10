Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.41.

Buck has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Net 1 Ueps.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5972 out of 6214 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Net 1 Ueps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.45 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Net 1 Ueps has an average volume of 241.6K.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of payment solutions and transaction processing services in South Africa. The firm designs, develops, and markets transaction technology, solutions, and services.