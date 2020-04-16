Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Receives a Hold from HSBC

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Fialko from HSBC maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $106.88.

Fialko said:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung fur Nestle auf “Hold” mit einem Kursziel von 102 Franken belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Jeremy Fialko in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick zur Berichtssaison des Konsumsektors. Damit biete sich fur die Konzerne auch eine gute Gelegenheit uber die kurz- und langerfristigen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise zu informieren./ag/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 13:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #3403 out of 6470 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.39, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF97.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 27.4K.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.