Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Alan Erskine from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.40.

Erskine wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Nestle auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 97 Franken belassen. Wegen der virusbedingten Zunahme an Ausgangssperren und -beschrankungen habe er beim Schweizer Nahrungsmittelproduzenten seine Schatzung fur das Umsatzwachstum aus eigener Kraft im laufenden Jahr etwas gekappt, schrieb Analyst Alan Erskine in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Fur 2021 rechne er dagegen wieder mit einer weitgehenden Normalisierung./ck/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 03:20 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is ranked #4167 out of 6438 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $110.11 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on April 7, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $312.2B and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 56.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.