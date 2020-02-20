Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.01, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

Cox has an average return of 4.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #4153 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $114.73 average price target, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF122.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $89.88. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 17.63K.

