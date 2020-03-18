Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #5369 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.02, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $280.6B and has a P/E ratio of 22.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.