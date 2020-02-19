Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) on February 17 and set a price target of CHF91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.06, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Imperial Brands, Unilever, and Diageo.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.96.

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $89.88. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 17.67K.

