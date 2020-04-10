Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.45.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $110.69 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF109.00 price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $306.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 56.46.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.