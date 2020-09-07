Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Executive of Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Unnamed Swiss Director (E), sold shares of NSRGF for $858.4K.

Following Unnamed Swiss Director (E)’s last NSRGF Sell transaction on June 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $124.25 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 131.70K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.72, reflecting a -3.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nestlé SA has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.