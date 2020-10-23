Neste (NTOIY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 21, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital downgraded Neste (NTOIY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.24.

Hodee has an average return of 54.4% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6863 out of 7011 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neste’s market cap is currently $43.63B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.