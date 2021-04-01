Neste (NTOIY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Neste (NTOIY), with a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.63.

Girod has an average return of 77.1% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $42.29.

The company has a one-year high of $39.42 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Neste has an average volume of 4,013.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.