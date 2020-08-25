Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on August 12, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as IntelGenx Technologies, Kalytera Therapeutics, and Liminal BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neptune Wellness Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.81, implying a 78.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.66 and a one-year low of $0.96. Currently, Neptune Wellness Solutions has an average volume of 871.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabis products, and provides customized turnkey solutions, and specialty ingredients for the nutrition industry. It focuses on the development of value added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Its activities include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. The firm also active in five main areas such as Legal Cannabis Products, Turnkey Nutrition Solutions, Ingredients, Pet Supplements, and Consumer Brands. The company was founded by Henri Harland on October 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.