Nephros (NEPH) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Nephros (NEPH) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.90, close to its 52-week high of $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

Nephros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Based on Nephros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $804K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $725K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEPH in relation to earlier this year.

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segments includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.