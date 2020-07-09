Nephros (NEPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Nephros (NEPH), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nephros with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $4.42. Currently, Nephros has an average volume of 11.53K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEPH in relation to earlier this year.

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.