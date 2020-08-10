Neovasc (NVCN) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Cocrystal Pharma.

Neovasc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Neovasc’s market cap is currently $47.56M and has a P/E ratio of 0.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.33.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.