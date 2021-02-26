Neovasc (NVCN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viridian Therapeutics, Tenax Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Neovasc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neovasc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $626.4K and GAAP net loss of $10.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $500.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.