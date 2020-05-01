NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.62, close to its 52-week high of $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $9.93 average price target.

Based on NeoPhotonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.73 million.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

