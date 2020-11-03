NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Sell rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $9.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.34 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, NeoPhotonics has an average volume of 1.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.