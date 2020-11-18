NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $8.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.34 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, NeoPhotonics has an average volume of 946K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NPTN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Charles Abbe, a Director at NPTN bought 33,963 shares for a total of $188,114.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.