Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.05, close to its 52-week high of $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 32.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.