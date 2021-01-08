Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 44.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $20.33 average price target, implying a 62.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $631.1M and has a P/E ratio of -29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.96.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.